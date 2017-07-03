Movies Return to Fridays on Civic Plaza

Civic Plaza has a lot happening this summer. As Shakespeare on the Plaza closes its 2017 season, Movies on the Plaza returns to Friday nights. Bring the family down for ABQ Food Fridays, live music and a free show for the entire family.

Music fans also have the opportunity to hear some of the best in Mariachi on July 14th, as top groups vie for a chance to perform in “Mariachi Spectacular”.

Get in shape with Yoga on the Plaza every Tuesday (except for July 4th). Kid’s yoga starts at 11 a.m. followed by an all-levels class at noon. Food trucks will be on site to feed you after your workout.

And be sure to mark your calendars on August 5. ABQ Kids Rock Fest returns with dozens of attractions for kids of all ages.

For all the details, log on to AlbuqurqueCC.com/civicplazapresents.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living