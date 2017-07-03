Man accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl

LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s every parent’s worst nightmare.

“I don’t know what I’d do if I’d seen him. We don’t need anybody like that here at all,” Elisa Gurule said.

This, after learning deputies say a 6-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a neighbor — Luis Reyes, who lives at the entrance to the community off Fourth Street and Garduno Drive.

“He needs to be locked up. Money needs to be spent on that child, counseling and whatnot, and they just need to throw away the key on him,” neighbor James Lavery said.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl was playing outside and riding her bike Saturday when Reyes invited her inside. She first said no, but then went in.

Police reports say an adult saw the victim passing out candy to other children. When she asked the 6-year-old where she got the candy, she said it was from the “old man” down the street. The adult immediately took the candy and threw it away.

The victim then told her family that that she was “kissed by the old man.” She also said Reyes touched her private areas.

According to the complaint, the victim told investigators she asked the “old man” to stop, but he “didn’t listen.”

The report goes on to say that Reyes forcibly removed the victim’s pants and took pictures of her. She also told her family that Reyes “wants me to go back because he misses me.”

Reyes remains locked up, and some neighbors don’t want him back near their home.

“He better hope to hell he’s in heaven 10 minutes before the devil learns he’s dead I tell you,” James Lavery said.