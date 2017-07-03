Las Cruces activist eyes southern New Mexico Congress seat

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces activist and veteran says he is running for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District seat now held by Steve Pearce.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that Tony Martinez announced this weekend he will seek the Democratic nomination for a seat Pearce may give up to run for New Mexico governor.

Martinez, a co-founder of the group WE’RE IN: Las Cruces Indivisible, says the outcome of the 2016 election compelled him to find a way to stand against Republican President Donald Trump and his policies.

The Democrat primary is expected to draw a number of candidates.

Pearce is reportedly considering vacating his House seat to run for governor in 2018.