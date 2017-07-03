KRQE Cares Food for Kids Campaign gets rolling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares is proud to lead the charge against hunger in homeless students, and is soliciting help with food donations for their annual campaign.

In partnership with the APS Title I Homeless Project and Albertsons supermarkets, KRQE Cares is helping to feed the nearly 4000 homeless APS students in the program this year, thanks to the KRQE Cares Food for Kids Campaign. Donations of food can be made at any local Albertsons, and are distributed to the students via the APS TitleI Homeless Project.

For more information regarding items being collected and which stores are collecting, visit the krqe.com/cares website.