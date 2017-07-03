KRQE Cares Food for Kids

More than 3,600 APS students are homeless. Some are from families living out of hotel rooms or shelters others are living on their own.

KRQE Cares and the APS Title One Homeless Project have teamed up with Albertsons for “Food For Kids“, an annual initiative aimed at providing relief for students struggling with food insecurities.

Simply make a donation of non-perishable food items, snacks and other products at any of the 11 Albertsons stores throughout Albuquerque to provide relief to these students in need.

For more information, log on to www.KRQE.com/Cares.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living