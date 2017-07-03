July 3rd Morning Rush: Search for man believed to have drowned at Cochiti Lake continues

1. Officials are expected to resume their search Monday morning for a man who’s believed to have drowned in Cochiti Lake. State police says its dive team was called in to assist with the search Saturday night after a 34-year-old Albuquerque man was reported as missing in the water. His name has not been released yet.

2. As New Mexicans prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July local fire departments are spreading the word about the importance of fireworks safety. In Bernalillo County officials say only buy fireworks with a caution label and not a warning label. Fines for being caught with or firing illegal fireworks go up to $500. Animal welfare is also stressing the importance of thinking ahead about how to protect your pets from getting too agitated. They say bring the pets inside and make sure tags and microchip information are up to date.

3. It will be mostly dry and hot across the state to start the week. A few afternoon storms could develop across the south and east with a few storms across the east on the strong to severe side.

4. An Albuquerque homeowner fed up with crime is hoping surveillance video will help to track down thieves who are still on the run. Video shows a silver car pull up to this mailbox near Eubank and Juan Tabo Saturday morning. A man uses a crow bar to open the box. A woman jumps out of the passenger seat, runs over and helps get what he can’t. At that point, a homeowner bolts from his home to stop them but was only able to get their license plate. He says he reported the incident to the postal service.

5. Voting is now open to name the next Crayola crayon. You may remember the company retired the color “Dandelion” earlier this year. Its replacement will be a shade of blue. The choices include “Blue Moon Bliss”, “Bluetiful”, “Dreams Come Blue”, “Reach for the Stars” and “Star Spangled Blue”.

The Morning’s Top Stories