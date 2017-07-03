John’s Monday Morning Forecast

It will be mostly dry and hot across the state to start the week. A few afternoon storms could develop across the south and east with a few storms across the east on the strong to severe side. Drier air will punch back in for the 4th of July, keeping the state mainly hot and dry.

Moisture will increase a little for the end of the week as the monsoon tries to set up. We will see some moisture creep into the state at the surface, but the ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will limit thunderstorm development heading into the weekend.