Jackson Wink’s Chris Brown ready for his pro debut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Ana Star Center is playing host to the King of the Cage Card, “The Chosen Few,” on Saturday, July 8. Doors will open on Saturday at 5 p.m. with fights starting at 6 p.m. Three Jackson Wink trained fighters will be on this card, and one will be making his professional debut.

Chris Brown is one of Jackson Wink’s brightest rising stars, and he is even being coined Jon Jones Jr. He held an undefeated amateur record and even ended his amateur career with a 54 second knockout for a King of The Cage belt.

Brown is excited to start his pro career, but understands that it is different from the amateur ranks. A person close to him gave him some advice, and Chris has taken it to heart.

“Jon Jones told me one day, he pulled me to the side and was like, I am your biggest fan, but was like if you ever want to fulfill your full potential you have to take your cardio serious. Ever since then I run almost six miles a day. My body is firing on the highest levels possible right now, and I am very excited to put on a show,” said Chris Brown.