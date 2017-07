ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes left hander Ryan Carpenter was named the Pacific Coast League’s, Pitcher of the Week on Monday. For his performance in the week of June 26 – July 2.

Carpenter went 1-0 in his two starts during that week. Carpenter also only allowed three runs over 14 innings and had 18 strike outs. He becomes the second pitcher for the Isotopes to earn this award, and the fourth ‘Tope to garner a PCL honor this season.