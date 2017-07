ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire scared guests at an Albuquerque motel Monday evening.

It happened at the Residence Inn near Menaul and Carlisle.

“I’m glad I have a good roommate who wake me up, and we go down and I see the fire coming out of the roof,” said one guest.

Firefighters say the blaze broke out in the office. There were no injuries and it’s unclear how it started.