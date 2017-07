TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are responding to a brush fire in Tijeras.

Officials say the fire is burning just north of I-40 on NM 14.

According to the Bernalillo County Office of Emergency Management, evacuations are taking place now.

At this time, NM 14 from San Antonio to Cedar Crest is closed. Drivers should seek an alternative route and expect delays.

