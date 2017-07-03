Family finds owner of pet’s ashes recovered at Albuquerque park

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman has been reunited with her beloved pet.

Sunday, KRQE News 13 reported on a family trying to track down the owner of a lost necklace containing a dog’s ashes.

They found the special piece while walking through Montgomery Park. It was engraved with the name — Theia Marie — along with a paw print and sentimental saying.

Turns out, Theia’s owner is a vet tech who worked to save the Bull dog’s life.

“In the process of her staying over at the hospital with us I fell in love with her and I adopted her, and we were in the process of treating a couple of conditions that she had and I was hit by a drunk driver, and she died in the accident with me,” Theia’s owner, Megan Pierce, said.

The owner says she only had Theia for a short time, but she meant a lot to her and will always be thankful for the family that reached out.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s