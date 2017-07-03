Family finds owner of pet’s ashes recovered at Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman has been reunited with her beloved pet.

Sunday, KRQE News 13 reported on a family trying to track down the owner of a lost necklace containing a dog’s ashes.

They found the special piece while walking through Montgomery Park. It was engraved with the name — Theia Marie — along with a paw print and sentimental saying.

Turns out, Theia’s owner is a vet tech who worked to save the Bull dog’s life.

“In the process of her staying over at the hospital with us I fell in love with her and I adopted her, and we were in the process of treating a couple of conditions that she had and I was hit by a drunk driver, and she died in the accident with me,” Theia’s owner, Megan Pierce, said.

The owner says she only had Theia for a short time, but she meant a lot to her and will always be thankful for the family that reached out.