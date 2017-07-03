Container Store donates portion of sales, containers to Albuquerque Zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new business is celebrating its grand opening by giving back. The Container Store is donating 10 percent of its opening sales to the New Mexico BioPark Society. And they are taking it a step further, the Education Barn, Nature Theater and the Primate Building all received an organizational makeover.

Officials say this is great for the zookeepers who are so busy taking care of the animals that the office often gets disorganized.

The Container Store opens July 8 at Coronado Center.