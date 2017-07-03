City officials promote safety ahead of Fourth of July

Mayor Richard J. Berry
Mayor Richard J. Berry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials gathered Monday to talk Fourth of July safety ahead of the holiday.

Along with firework safety reminders, Albuquerque’s mayor, police chief, and fire chief warned about the deadly dangers of driving drunk.

“So just know that the men and women of [the Albuquerque Police Department] are out there protecting our community, and if you do the right think there’s nothing to worry about, but if you don’t, these folks are going to catch you,” Mayor Richard J. Berry said.

Officials encouraged residents to take advantage of ride sharing services like Lyft and Uber, and attend city firework shows like Freedom Fourth and Isotopes Park.

