Chris’ Monday Evening Forecast

Few storms and more heat for the Fourth of July tomorrow. Drier air has taken control of our weather and that means only spot afternoon storm chances and more heat for Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will be hotter than normal for tomorrow with only a few isolated storms possible across the higher terrain along with extreme eastern New Mexico.

Moisture will start to move into central and western New Mexico by mid to late week. That will allow for afternoon storm chances starting on Wednesday.