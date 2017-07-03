Albuquerque police increase DWI patrols for Fourth of July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is urging the public to prevent this Fourth of July from turning tragic.

The Albuquerque Police Department is running extra DWI patrols during the long weekend, making 14 DWI arrests over the past couple of days.

The chief says even though there are drunk drivers on the road, he is also seeing some positive trends.

“Where we’re seeing the increase, believe it or not, is in ride-sharing, and whether you use a designated driver or use Uber or Lyft, we encourage people to do that,” Police Chief Gorden Eden said.

If you see suspicious driving on the road, you can report it using the ENDWI app.

Of course, the other big risk on the Fourth of July is illegal fireworks.

Fireworks that say “caution” are legal, but the word “warning” means they’re illegal.

The public can report violations on the city’s 311 app.