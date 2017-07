ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother is charged with child abuse after deputies say she was driving drunk with her kids.

They say last week, 27-year-old Cheryle Monreal’s husband called them to report she had been drinking and left their South Valley home with their kids.

Deputies say Monreal went to her mother-in-law’s house and threw a rock through her windshield.

Investigators say Monreal denied driving with the kids, but friends later confirmed she had been behind the wheel.