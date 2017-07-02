Zia Wrestler wraps up their combine on Saturday at West Mesa

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Zia Wrestler prides themselves as being an outlet that gives the most stats and information on wrestling in New Mexico. With this passion for the sport, the organization held a combine this past week at West Mesa High School showcasing the best wrestlers the state has to offer.

“Get our kids out there, get them to the next level, get that piece of paper and you know just keep that cycle running year after year. I think not only will that help get our kids get to college, but it will help bump the level of wrestling here in New Mexico”, said West Mesa Wrestling Coach Mikey Lovato.

This event had 70 participants from all across the state and it was a straight up combine. In front of college coaches, wrestlers would be tested in speed, strength and wrestling ability. The combine is just continuing to grow and the numbers have grown a lot just from last year.

“We had 8 college coaches there last year, we bumped up to 12 this year and you know Adams State, Otero College, we have a few Jucos from Kansas here, and we are getting bigger and bigger as it goes. What’s going to happen the winners of this, after they talk to the coaches here, we are actually going to go wrestle the Colorado All-Star team, they are doing the same process over there, in October and there’s going to be more college coaches there”, said Coach Lovato.

To find out more about Zia Wrestler visit their website: http://www.ziawrestler.com/