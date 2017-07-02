The Unicorns bring Roller Derby entertainment to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Unicorns are a roller derby team that is in their 3rd year of existence. The sport has been around for more than 10 years, but the Unicorns have been together for 3 years. They had a derby on Saturday night against the Durango Roller Girls and it was a good time for all that went.

“We are centered on sportsmanship, family, community, and we are the Unicorns”, said Heisenberg the Skater. They have 4 home derbies this season and the team will showcase their strength, speed, and raw power on the rink.

Hard hits and hard falls are a usual thing in roller derbies, but so are great nicknames. “So I actually crowd sourced it to my friends, cause I had no idea what my name was going to be, and one of my friends Maria came up with it and I love it. You know, it’s kind of a historical thing right, you want to have fun in roller derby and how to do that partially is to have this great name. We have max the arctic blast, who is from Alaska, and a lot of don’t make our own names, someone else makes it for us”, said Sonya Dewing AKA “The Author of Pain”.

To find out more on the Unicorns go to their website: http://www.abqrd.com/