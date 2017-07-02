Sol FC and Tucson FC end in 2-2 tie on Saturday’s ALS Night game

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Sol FC were in action at UNM Soccer Complex again on Saturday night. They hosted Tucson FC in what was ALS Night at the complex. Multiple raffles were held with proceeds going to ALS foundations, and in attendance at Saturday night’s game was the parents of the late great Pat Grange.

The Sol also held a moment of silence for Grange in the 4th minute of the match, while fans also held up the number 4 in Grange’s honor.

The Sol would end up tying with Tucson 2-2, after opening things up with a Sam Gleadle goal in the first half.

The Sol will be back in action on Monday in Tucson at 8pm.