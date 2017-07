ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death in northeast Albuquerque.

APD was called to the 3600 block of Menaul Sunday morning in reference to a down and out call.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a deceased adult male who had sustained a variety of injuries.

Information is limited at this time due to the on-going investigation.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.