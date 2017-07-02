Pet ashes found at Northeast Heights park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family went out for a walk in Montgomery Park and found a long necklace filled with what appears to be pet ashes, likely from a dog.

The necklace had the name Theia Marie on it, along with a paw print, and a sentimental saying on another medallion.

Adelia Kearny said it was discovered last week, sitting near the base of a doggie waste bag dispenser, but it’s unclear how long it had been there.

“Everybody sort of went, “oh how sad. that’s too bad.” I hope we can find a way to get i back to the owner,” she said.

Kearny invites anyone with information to give her a call at 505-306-6398.