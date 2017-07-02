Pat McCarthy wins Men’s City Golf Championships

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Pat McCarthy won this year’s Albuquerque Men’s Amateur City Golf Championships, shooting a 10 under overall. It was tight down the stretch as McCarthy shot a final round 69, with two UNM Golfers right on his tail.

Sean Carlon and Isaac Alderete shot 67’s on Sunday afternoon at Los Altos Golf Course, which tied them at 9 under overall. It was a close win, but a good win for McCarthy. “It was great, you know I have worked really hard this past summer and just the overall year, so it’s really rewarding for it all too finally pay off. I was pretty excited and a lot of relief off of my shoulders, so it’s good”, said Patrick McCarthy.

Here is a look at the top 13 finishers from the City Championships:

1 Patrick McCarthy -10

T2 Isaac Alderete -9

T2 Sean Carlon -9

4 Gustavo Morantes -1

T5 Chandlier Smith-Stetson Even

T5 Mr. Simon Miller Even

T7 Andy Brooks +4

T7 Bowen Davis +4

T7 Jason Myers +4

10 James Lee +6

11 Turner Leyendecker +9

12 Quentin Rhutasel +14

13 Jeff Koch +17