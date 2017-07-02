Pat McCarthy still leads after round 2 of the City Golf Championships

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Scores after round 2 seemed more normal after a weird first day at Ladera Golf Course. Pat McCarthy would still be leading after round two, shooting 6 under on the day. He attributed his lower score at Arroyo Del Oso to just having more confidence.

“This is my home course I work here, so I think just kind of being able to know the course, just being able to go out and just play and not really have to worry about anything there isn’t any pressure. So, I just felt really free today and I was able to convert a couple of birdie putts, so it was good”, said Pat McCarthy.

McCarthy shot a 6 under on the day, but so did UNM product Sean Carlon. Carlon heated up in round 2 on Saturday nailing 7 birdies in his round. He is in search of his 2nd City Title and as of now is tied for 2nd, just 3 strokes behind McCarthy.

“I mean Sean (Carlon) and all of those guys, they play super well out there and it’s going to take a good round. I am just going to have to stay focused and take it 1 hole at a time”, said McCarthy.

Here is a look at the head of the pack heading into the final round, which will be on Sunday at Los Altos Golf Course.

Pat McCarthy -7

T2. Sean Carlon -4

Isaac Alderete -4

Simon Miller -1