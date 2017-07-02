Mike Bradbury likes his team’s depth coming into next season

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Mike Bradbury is entering his 2nd season as head coach of UNM Women’s Basketball. He has had some player’s leave the program, but the players that have stayed seem all in. The team held their first full team practice on Sunday, and Bradbury was of course emphasizing speed, speed, and more speed.

He wants this team to run their scheme even faster than last season, and he thinks that the new girls that have come in, including 5 freshman, can help build upon that pace. “I am really really excited about our freshman. We expect all of them to play significant minutes. So, we expect them to play a lot and a lot early. Expectations are a little bit higher especially from within. Our talent level is getting closer to what supposed to be and I think that our kids are excited and ready to play”, said Head Coach Mike Bradbury.