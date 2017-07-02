Kennel renovations has Animal Welfare short on space as July 4th nears

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It happens every year. Hundreds of pets end up at local shelters, spooked by fireworks around the Fourth of July.

But this year, Animal Welfare says it can’t take in the floods of dogs they’ve come to expect.

The loud blasts, booms and pops that surround the holiday are anything but a celebration for our four legged friends.

“Fourth of July is a wonderful holiday but not so much for the animals,” said Animal Welfare Marketing Manager, Desiree Cawley.

Every year hundreds of pets go missing escaping from their yards, trying to get away from the sounds.

“It gets them nervous, it gets them agitated, they’re not sure what to do about this noise,” she said.

The days before and after Independence Day are busy for Animal Welfare officers getting calls from all over the city, capturing runaway dogs, and bringing them to the city’s shelters.

“We are really doing double duty during that period of time,” Cawley said, adding “right now the East Side Shelter is under construction.”

That is why Animal Welfare says that influx of scared and lost pups puts them in a pickle this year.

“It’s a little harder to house the pets that come in,” she said.

The East Side Shelter is doing renovations to one of its buildings, meaning its down nearly 70 kennels.

With the busy summer season already bringing in 25 to 40 animals a day, Animal Welfare says room is limited.

“We encourage everybody to really take these steps to keep your pets safe,” Cawley explained.

She says, bring the pets inside and make sure tags and microchip information are up to date. Simple steps can make a big difference.

“Plus, it will help us in case your animal gets out, then our field officers, if they come across your pet they can be able to call your home right away and be able to take your pet to your home instead of coming to the shelter,” she said.

If your dog does end up in the city’s care, as long as it’s fixed, the city will waive any fees so you can take him home right away.