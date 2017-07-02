Homeowner confronts thieves who break open mailbox, steal mail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re in and out in under a minute. Brazen thieves were caught on camera, during the day, breaking into a mail box and stealing mail.

News 13 spoke with the homeowner who caught the thieves in the act, although he asked not to be identified.

In his video surveillance recorded on Saturday in the Academy Acres neighborhood near Eubank and Juan Tabo, you can see a silver sedan pull up to the cluster box.

A guy gets out, shoves a crow bar into the letter drop, then, in just an instant, he’s in. All the doors to every neighbor’s box are opened.

Moments later, a woman jumps out of the passenger side of the car and helps collect the mail.

“They were pros, they were done in about a minute,”said the man.

The man says it’s not the first time he and his neighbors have been hit. In March, someone with a master key to the unit stole mail.

The postal service has said these two incidents are common MO’s fro thieves. Especially when it comes to targeting older cluster boxes because they’ere easily accessible.

News 13 spoke with a postal investigator in April when multiple mailboxes were broken into around Paseo and Ventura. The postal inspector said older cluster mailboxes are easy to get into and are being replaced with ones that fix the problem.

The homeowner said both incidents were reported to the postal service, but he’s sick of the crime.

“If there’s anything that you don’t want stolen bring it in, cause these people are absolutely brazen, absolutely brazen,” said the man.

He said as the thieves were about to pull away, he ran outside in only a pair of shorts and was able to take down their license plate number. He also said he has a message to anyone that may encounter mail thieves.

“There is a propensity for violence there, so don’t let it fool you that they’re just stealing stuff for mail,” said the homeowner.

He said he plans to install two more high definition cameras to catch anyone that may attempt this crime again.