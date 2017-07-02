Fire departments spreading the word on fire safety during holiday weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the 4th of July gets closer, fire departments across the state are spreading the word about fire safety.

In Bernalillo County, officials are stressing the importance of staying away from illegal fireworks.

“We recommend people if they want to buy fireworks, buy them within Bernalillo County, that way you know you’re buying permissible fireworks,” said Div. Chief Marshal Chris Gober.

That means buying fireworks that have a ‘caution’ label, and not a ‘warning’ label.

Fines for being caught with, or firing illegal fireworks go up to $500.

With a dry 4th expected, officials are urging everyone to take precautions.

For example, lighting fireworks on concrete or asphalt, do that away from dry grass and brush.

The department recommends havin ga hose or a water bucket handy in case sparks get out of control.

Also, to avoid tying up emergency lines, they ask that you do not call 9-1-1, in case of a fire. Instead, use the non-emergency line within Albuquerque city limits, call 3-1-1.

Meanwhile, one Albuquerque fireworks vendor has a reminder for 4th of July revelers to remember the day isn’t just about making a big boom.

“It has a lot more to do with gathering the family together around a good old-fashioned pack of sparklers, and cooking some burgers and hot dogs and in fact celebrating Independence Day,” said Abe Torres.