Fans upset ‘Wizard World’ cancels Albuquerque event third year in a row

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the third year in a row, Wizard World Comic Con abruptly canceled its Albuquerque event. The people who bought tickets in advance are not happy with this pattern and now, they’re speaking out.

Dressing up in cosplay is a way of life for Kimberly Dunaway as she showed off her handmade Wonder Woman costume Sunday afternoon to News 13. She looked forward to dressing up at this year’s Wizard World Comic Con in Albuquerque.

She also planned to showcase her art, teach classes, even host a panel, at the three-day event scheduled for later this month.

“We had had open communication too that I was going to be there, what kind of classes I was interested in doing, what kind of paneling I would be doing as well, then communication just stopped for a couple of weeks,” said Dunaway.

It seemed the Wizard World organizers fell off the face of the Earth.

Then, just days ago, Dunaway said she got an email saying Wizard World had been canceled with no explanation why. But in truth, she wasn’t that surprised.

“It’s been canceled now three years in a row. A lot of people were getting upset that they were continuously saying we’re coming, and last minute say we’re pulling out,” she said.

Wizard World released a statement with no reason for canceling the Albuquerque event. When News 13 asked them directly, they just pointed us back to the statement.

Leonard Martinez planned to attend all the way from El Paso. He wrote to Wizard World on Facebook, saying the cancellation made his summer “crappy.” Their response: “Sorry that your summer isn’t going well!”

“It makes me less sure about even thinking about going to another one next year if it’s even planned because you have less confidence in the company if they’re going to follow through,” said Martinez.

That is something Dunaway can agree with.

“I have a feeling we’ve probably seen the last of Wizard World in Albuquerque,” she said.

Both Dunaway and Martinez have a hunch Wizard World dropped out of Albuquerque because of poor ticket sales. Tickets were refunded for those who already purchased them.