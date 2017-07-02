Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Less storms today as drier air starts to move back into New Mexico. A few spot storms could develop along the central mountain chain and Eastern Plains later this afternoon, but it will not be as active as it was on Saturday.

Albuquerque and Santa Fe will see more sunshine and temperatures will start to heat back up with the drier air moving in. High pressure will dominate the weather for Monday and Tuesday. So storms will be limited and most areas will feel the heat while seeing more sunshine for the 4th of July.

Moisture could then return to parts of New Mexico later this week bringing scattered storm chances to portions of the state.