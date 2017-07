RIO ARRIBA / SAN JUAN, N.M. (KRQE) – A brief scare for 4th of July campers at Navajo Lake happened on Saturday when a brush fire broke out at the Cottonwood Campground.

There is a burn scare where the fire was. Witnesses say campers tried fighting the fire using hoses.

Officials say one person was treated for smoke inhalation, no other injuries were reported.

The campground is expected to reopen in a week or so.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.