State Police Chief hit by suspected drunk driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- State Police Chief Pete Kassetas said he was just waiting at a red light and Eubank and Indian School around eight at night on Friday, when out of nowhere, he was rear ended.

“I did get out of the vehicle, obviously, I had no idea what had happened,” Chief Pete Kassetas said.

He also said he went over to the minivan that struck the back of his brand new pickup truck and began speaking to the driver.

“He was very apologetic and said his breaks weren’t working correctly and immediately I could smell an alcoholic beverage,” Kassetas said.

He then said the man saw a gun on Kassetas and became fearful, but Kassetas said he assured the driver it would be okay, and that he was a police officer.

“I told him a little bit later that he had the unfortunate luck of hitting the State Police Chief,” he said.

Albuquerque Police came out to perform a sobriety test, and Andres Salazar, the driver of the van that hit Kassetas, told police he had two beers, and a shot of Vodka prior to that.

Kassetas said he saw a pack of beer no longer full, sitting on the front passenger seat.

“Saw his eyes were bloodshot, watery, he was slurring his speech, saw the key indicators of someone drinking,” said Kassetas.

The Chief of State Police said it was a scary situation that could have ended much worse.

“The unfortunate reality is that absolutely nobody is immune to crossing paths with a drunk driver,” he said

68-year-old Salazar was arrested for driving while under the influence, and careless driving. After spending the night in jail, he was released on his own recognizance.

