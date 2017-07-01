Rio Rancho homeowner claims dogs purposefully let loose

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho woman said someone broke her backyard wooden fence and purposefully let her dogs loose late at night — and that she wasn’t the only one.

Martina Lloyd said her three pups are members of the family. So, when she came home from a movie with her husband on Friday night, she quickly noticed something was off when she went to check on the dogs.

“This cinder block that I have trouble lifting, and had it set it right here in that area. When we came home these boards were completely broken,” she said, referring to a cinder block she keeps by fence to keep her dogs from digging.

The fence was in pieces. Lloyd said the vandal scared off Zeus and Coco.

“Only one of our dogs was smart enough to stay in the front yard and wait by the front door. The other two got scared and just ran off,” said Lloyd.

The fence was the only damage — no signs that the person tried to break in. Lloyd and her husband immediately went searching for Coco and Zeus, and realized they weren’t alone in this bizarre event.

“As we were looking for our dogs, we ran into quite a few owners that were also looking for their dogs, and we really thought that was odd,” she said.

Luckily, a neighbor found both dogs Saturday morning and were able to reunite the family.

“We were up all night worried sick about them, worried something had happened to them,” she said.

A happy ending, but now Lloyd plans to do things differently because she’s worried whoever it was might strike again.

“They love to be outside but now we have to kennel them and make sure they’re OK just to keep them safe,” she said.

Lloyd said she doesn’t know if the other neighbors who lost their dogs have found them yet. She filed a police report with Rio Rancho Police, who said they have no leads.