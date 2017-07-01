Police crack down on drunken driving over holiday weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities will be out in force during the holiday weekend as part of an ongoing effort to crack down on drunken driving.

State Police and other law enforcement agencies also will be conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout the month of July.

Department of Public Safety Secretary Scott Weaver says people should celebrate the Fourth of July, but there’s no excuse for getting behind the wheel if they’re intoxicated.

The warnings are coming in the form of billboards, television and radio ads and flashing messages on digital road signs.

In the first five months of the year, 56 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in New Mexico. That represents nearly two-fifths of the total traffic fatalities recorded between January and May.

Last year, 175 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes.