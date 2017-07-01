New Nob Hill business combines yoga and coffee under one roof

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new one stop shop in town for those interested in combining Namaste with some dark roast.

The owners says it’s just what anyone needs to get the day started right — yoga and coffee.

Helix Coffee and Yoga is a unique business is a place they hope will bring the Nob Hill community together.

“I’m a barista and my wife is a yoga instructor,” said Vincent LaVolpa. He says his shop has been their dream for years.

Saturday, the couple turned their passions into a unique new business, bringing together yoga and coffee into one location.

“I haven’t seen anything else like it,” LaVolpa explained.

“I think it’s great to have something to wake you up in the mornng whether you want it to be coffee or yoga,” said Mariela Clemenson.

“I think it’s an awesome thing, it’s been able to create a different enviroment that there isn’t around here,” explained Jordan Chavez.

The new mixed-use shop is on Campus Blvd. in the heart of Nob Hill.

“We named it Helix because of course our DNA comes from our mom and dad and that’s what we are, we’re a mom and pop shop,” owner LaVolpa said.

He explained, the idea is to create a sense of community, bringing daily yoga classes, an area for families with young kids to enjoy their coffee, local art on the walls, and merchandise from area vendors.

“Coffee houses used to be this area where people would gather and they would discuss…everything from politics to music and art and we really want to bring back that old style of what the coffee house is,” LaVolpa said.

He also said he is excited to introduce a new kind of local spot, interweaving two different worlds

“The community is obviously what allows us to thrive and so we want to provide back to that community,” LaVolpa said.

Helix Coffee and Yoga held it’s grand opening Saturday, celebrating with 108 sun salutations.

It is working on offering yoga memberships that incorporate coffee too.