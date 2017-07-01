New Mexico rebuffs White House request for voter information

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top election regulator is refusing most of a request to provide voter information to a White House commission that is investigating unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse-Oliver announced Friday that she will never release personally identifiable information for New Mexico voters that is protected by law, including social security numbers and dates of birth.

She also declined to provide information such as names and voting histories unless she is convinced the information is secured and will not be used for “nefarious or unlawful purposes.”

Other states that have refused to provide information to President Donald Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity include Democratic strongholds New York and California and largely Republican states including Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee.