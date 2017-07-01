Motorcyclists make noise to honor veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Motorcycle riders made some noise Saturday in honor of our country’s veterans.

The “Surf and Turf” ride took off from the Veteran’s Memorial Park Saturday morning after a ceremony remembering those who have served our country.

They especially remembered the veterans who have fallen.

Organizers with the veterans support group “Rebels with a Cause” say their goal is to raise awareness about veterans issues in the community and help those who have fallen on hard times.

“Vets are the last person who would ever ask for help,” Roger Sisneros said.

Organizers say they hope to make this an annual event.