Little Rock Police: Several injured after nightclub shooting

LITLLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police said 17 people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday after a dispute at a downtown Little Rock nightclub. The city’s police chief said officers suspect multiple people fired weapons but that the incident was not terror-related.

The shooting happened at the Power Ultra Lounge, a club in a two-story building downtown about 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) east of the state Capitol. Police cordoned off the block as crime-scene technicians gathered evidence from inside and outside the club. Glass from the club’s second story windows littered the ground, along with empty drink cups.

“We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert,” the city police posted on its Twitter account overnight.

Little Rock Police said on Twitter that all 17 victims were alive and that one person who had been in critical condition was upgraded to stable.

“One is too many. Seventeen is very alarming and certainly disturbing,” Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner told reporters. He said there was “some sort of dispute broke out between people inside” the club and that there are “probably multiple shooting suspects.”

A video posted online by a club patron showed that a packed house showed up to hear Finese 2Tymes, a performer from Memphis, Tennessee. About a half-minute into a break in the raucous concert, several bursts of gunfire rang out — more than 24 shots in an 11-second period.

The shooting follows a week in which there have been about a dozen drive-by shootings in the capital city, though there’s no indication the events are linked.

Early Saturday, Rada Bunch waited outside the club after she’d heard from a friend that her son had been at the club and may have been shot. She’s received little information about the incident

“I’m sick of all the killing and I’m tired of all the shooting, the kids getting hurt,” Bunch said.

The club’s Facebook page promoted Friday night’s show with a poster depicting a man pointing what appears to be a gun at the camera. A call to a number listed for Finese 2Tymes’ booking agent wasn’t immediately returned early Saturday.

Associated Press writer Tafi Mukunyadzi contributed to this report.

This story has been corrected to correct the name of the nightclub to Power Ultra Lounge instead of Power Lounge.