Chris’ Saturday Forecast

The canyon winds in Albuquerque will be coming down by the middle of the morning. These winds have brought in moisture into central New Mexico. This means there will be a shot at storms here in Albuquerque and Santa Fe later this afternoon.

These storms will also form over the northern mountains and along the entire central mountain chain. The best shot at storms developing will be between 2-5pm this afternoon and early evening. These storms will then impact the Eastern Plains where storms could be severe producing large hail and high winds.

Drier air starts to move right back in on Sunday. There could be a few afternoon showers and storms on Sunday, but it won’t be as active for the second half of the weekend. High pressure then builds over New Mexico for Monday and the 4th of July. This high pressure system will help continue to dry things out and heat temperatures back up for the holiday.

More moisture could then move into the state by late next week. This may very well be the first push of monsoonal moisture this summer. So scattered storms could return by the end of the upcoming week and into the following weekend.