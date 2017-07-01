BCSO say suspect jumped out of moving patrol car

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect with her hands and feet bound, jumped from a moving patrol car.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies responded to a disturbance in northwest Albuquerque where they say 20-year-old Maria Rogel Perez kicked and tried to bite them.

Rogel-Perez was arrested, placed in handcuffs and leg restraints but deputies say that it didn’t stop her from unbuckling her seatbelt and opening the door.

She then was able to leap out of the car while it was traveling at 45 miles per hour and suffered minor injuries.

Saturday in court Judge Christine Rodriguez called Rogel-Perez a flight risk.

Rogel-Perez was released on pre-trial supervision.

