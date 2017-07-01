Albuquerque teen aims to raise $10 for clean water project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen is working to help people around the world get life’s most basic necessity, clean water.

“We know there are $663 million people who do not have access to clean water. I feel like I could do something about it. So I wanted to do the run, and event to bring the community together,” Sean Lyons said.

Recent La Cueva high graduate Sean Lyons held a charity run Saturday morning covering 30 miles through Albuquerque and ending at Elite Sports Academy in Old Town.

The run is called “H3O,” a campaign the 18-year-old started himself.

Lyons is hoping to raise $10,000 for a project to bring clean water to an entire village.

The teen has set up a fundraising page, to donate click here. 

 

