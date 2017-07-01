Ag survey finds planted land in New Mexico is up slightly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials say the number of planted acres in New Mexico is up slightly from last year.

Results of the annual agricultural survey were released Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The survey shows corn, winter wheat, cotton and other crops cover 914,000 acres (369,882 hectares) in New Mexico, up 1 percent from the previous year.

Corn producers planted 140,000 acres (56,655 hectares) this year of which they intend to harvest 56,000 acres (22,662 hectares) for grain. That’s an increase of 37 percent from last year’s harvested acreage.

The area to be harvested for hay is expected to increase from a year ago to 280,000 acres (113,311 hectares).

Peanut farmers planted an estimated 8,000 acres (3237 hectares), unchanged from 2016.