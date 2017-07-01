14th annual Pork and Brew kicks off Saturday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – People can kick off the July 4th weekend with some of the best barbecue and beer from around the region.

Visitors at the 14th annual Pork and Brew can experience live music and activities for the kids.

However, the barbecue competition has been canceled this year.

The three-day festival runs through Monday at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

General Admission: $6; Active Military w/ID $4; 65+ $4; Kids 4-12 $4; Kids 3 & Under; Free.

For more information head to the event’s website.