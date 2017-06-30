Virginia family stops in Albuquerque on their way to Hollywood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Virginia father made a promise to his son when he was 9 years old that when he turned 15 he would take him to Hollywood, but they had to make a quick stop in Albuquerque.

Whitman Barefoot was diagnosed with Autism when he was 2 years old. His father, Coy, says he is obsessed with movies, and knows more about them than anyone he knows.

“He has been asking me since he was at least 9 to go to Los Angeles and tour the movie studios, and when he was little I would tell him when you’re 15…thinking that would buy me a lot of time,” Coy Barefoot said.

Whitman turned 15 this summer, so the father and son hit the road. But the movie buff had to make a stop Friday in Albuquerque, because he couldn’t miss the opening day of Despicable Me 3.

The duo, who had never been to New Mexico, said they have fallen in love with the city and state, and will return.