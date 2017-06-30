UNM Basketball to host different kind of season opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball season will have a different flavor this year. Of course, they have a new head coach who brings in a new style, but for the first time in New Mexico History, Dreamstyle Arena will host several teams from around the state.

The festivities will run November 11-12 and will have teams playing at The Pit such as: Fort Lewis (Durango, CO), Eastern New Mexico University, Northern New Mexico University, Western New Mexico University, and New Mexico Highlands University.

“I am hopeful this is the beginning of a terrific weekend where everyone from around the state can come together and tip everything off with the prestige that it deserves. Thank you so much to these coaches and programs for jumping on board with this project. Lobo basketball has a duty to give back as often as possible and I hope this serves their programs and fans well,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir in a statement released Friday.

Multiple games will be played on that weekend, including the Lobos season opener with Northern New Mexico on November 11. Here is a look at the schedule of games:



Nov. 11 – Eastern NM vs. Fort Lewis (12:30 p.m.), NM Highlands vs. Western NM (3 p.m.), Lobos vs. Northern NM (7 p.m.)

Nov. 12 – Fort Lewis vs. Western NM (3 p.m.), NM Highlands vs. Eastern NM (5 p.m.)