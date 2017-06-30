United Blood Services see decrease in donations during Fourth of July week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With more people hitting the road this Fourth of July weekend United Blood Services says they will be needing more blood donors.

The blood service, says they see a decrease in donations during the summer months, and especially Fourth of July week.

So, they need your help to avoid a possible shortage.

They will be open until 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

You can either donate at the Blood Center on University, or at the bloodmobile in front of the Blood Center.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good health.