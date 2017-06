ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer is the time for roller-coasters and water rides.

TripAdvisor ranked the top amusement and water parks that can be found in the United States.

Topping the list of best amusement parks is Universal’s Island of Adventure, Discovery Cove and Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

The best places for a wet ride are Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Aquatica Orlando and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park.

All six of these parks are in Orlando.

The full list of parks can be found here»