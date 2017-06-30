Tips to protect dogs during fireworks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the Fourth of July right around the corner, Animal Humane New Mexico is on hand to offer tips to protect dogs from running away in terror during fireworks.

The 5th of July is when the highest number of dog intakes at shelters happens each year. Most dogs are terrified of fireworks and many run away, never to be found. Animal Humane offers tips to keep dogs calm, including white noise machines, ambient music, and more.

Also, the shelter reminds viewers to be aware of hot weather dangers for dogs left in parked cars – even with the windows down. Eighty-degree weather runs more than 100 degrees inside a parked car – with the windows down – in less than 10 minutes. At that temperature, dogs can experience brain damage or death within five minutes.

The suggestion is to never leave an animal in a parked car, under any circumstances, if it’s higher than 80 degrees outside.

For more information on the dangers of hot weather on pets, or keeping them calm during fireworks, visit the Animal Humane NM website.