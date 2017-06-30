State Police: Pair found dead inside truck had been shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police say a man and woman found dead inside their truck on I-40 were both shot in the head.

Officers responding to a hazmat situation Thursday near Laguna noticed the truck with a camper shell on the shoulder of the interstate and discovered the bodies.

Police say the man was in the driver’s seat with a handgun between his legs, while the woman’s body was found in the front passenger seat.

Police are still investigating the death as suspicious.

The names of the victims are not being released until family is notified.