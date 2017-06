SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even though Santa Fe voters turned down the soda tax in a May election we are learning new details.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican city officials say the special election cost $59,000 lower than the estimated $90,000.

A big reason for the lower-than-expected cost is because city set up eight voting centers instead of the usual 12.

Nearly 20,000 thousand city residents and almost 38-percent of eligible voters cast their ballots.